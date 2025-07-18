Rising crime rate prompts Trenton officials to implement curfew

The Brief A curfew has been initiated in Trenton to combat an uptick in crime. Large crowds have gathered outside city hall for several months and city leaders say they’ve had enough.



In response to escalating crime rates during late weekend hours, Trenton's mayor has enacted a curfew, mandating businesses to close earlier. This decision aims to address the increasing violence and disturbances occurring in the city.

What we know:

Trenton has experienced a surge in crime, particularly during late weekend hours. The mayor has issued an executive order limiting business operations after 10 p.m. on weekends. This measure comes after recent incidents, including a homicide and an assault on a police officer, highlighting the urgent need for action.

What they're saying:

The mayor expressed concern over the financial implications of the crime wave, stating, "Property taxes will have to rise because last weekend we spent $10,000 in police overtime and it's not sustainable."

Downtown business owner Harry supports the curfew, believing it will help clean up the streets. He said, "Yes, really, I think the streets will be cleaner and the city will be cleaner because you constantly see trash after."

However, not everyone agrees with the mayor's decision. Jermaine Moore, a Trenton resident, criticized the curfew, saying, "I think it's a bad idea because it hurts the community. They’re looking for something to do. There’s nothing much to do here anyway."

Another resident, Schenqia Harris, acknowledged the mayor's intent to reduce violence but expressed concern about limited late-night options, explaining, "He is trying to stop the violence. You gotta think about it. It won't hurt to have 24-hour spots. People do get hungry as people get off work or coming from the club."

Related article

The other side:

The mayor has attempted to collaborate with businesses, but they continue to attract large crowds without taking responsibility for them. Issues such as alcohol consumption and illegal cannabis sales contribute to the disturbances.

The curfew is a temporary measure, in place until the end of August, while the council considers further actions, including a potential "party tax" to fund increased patrols.

What's next:

The mayor's decision is part of a broader strategy to address crime in Trenton. Newly installed mobile surveillance cameras outside city hall serve as a visible reminder of the city's current challenges. The curfew will remain in effect until the council decides on long-term solutions to ensure public safety and reduce financial strain on taxpayers.