Man wanted in connection with sexual assault in Ogontz in police custody

The Brief Harron DeJesus, 31, was wanted by Philly police in connection to a sexual assault that occurred in Ogontz on March 8. DeJesus was located and is in police custody.



The Philadelphia police are investigating a sexual assault incident that occurred less than two weeks ago.

The man wanted in connection with the incident is in custody.

What we know:

On Friday, police shared they were looking to locate Harron DeJesus, 31, who they say was wanted in connection with a sexual assault that occurred on Saturday, March 8, 2025, on the 6300 block of Old York Road.

Police said DeJesus may have been driving a gray Toyota Scion and he was considered armed and dangerous.

In an update Saturday, police say DeJesus is now in custody.

Police also located the vehicle.

What's next:

More details about the investigation are expected to be shared at a later time.

If you have any information regarding Harron DeJesus, please contact the Special Victims Unit at 215-685-3180 or call 911 immediately.