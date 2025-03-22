Expand / Collapse search

Man wanted in connection with sexual assault in Ogontz in police custody

Published  March 22, 2025 9:37pm EDT
Crime & Public Safety
Harron DeJesus, 31, who was wanted by Philly police in connection to a sexual assault that occurred in Ogontz on March 8 is now in police custody.

PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia police are investigating a sexual assault incident that occurred less than two weeks ago. 

The man wanted in connection with the incident is in custody. 

What we know:

On Friday, police shared they were looking to locate Harron DeJesus, 31, who they say was wanted in connection with a sexual assault that occurred on Saturday, March 8, 2025, on the 6300 block of Old York Road.

Police said DeJesus may have been driving a gray Toyota Scion and he was considered armed and dangerous.

In an update Saturday, police say DeJesus is now in custody. 

Police also located the vehicle. 

What's next:

More details about the investigation are expected to be shared at a later time.

If you have any information regarding Harron DeJesus, please contact the Special Victims Unit at 215-685-3180 or call 911 immediately.

The Source: The information in this story is from Philly police.

