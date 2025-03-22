Man wanted in connection with sexual assault in Ogontz in police custody
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia police are investigating a sexual assault incident that occurred less than two weeks ago.
The man wanted in connection with the incident is in custody.
What we know:
On Friday, police shared they were looking to locate Harron DeJesus, 31, who they say was wanted in connection with a sexual assault that occurred on Saturday, March 8, 2025, on the 6300 block of Old York Road.
Police said DeJesus may have been driving a gray Toyota Scion and he was considered armed and dangerous.
In an update Saturday, police say DeJesus is now in custody.
Police also located the vehicle.
What's next:
More details about the investigation are expected to be shared at a later time.
If you have any information regarding Harron DeJesus, please contact the Special Victims Unit at 215-685-3180 or call 911 immediately.
