Man wanted for beating Wilmington car dealership employee with handgun, police say

Authorities in Delaware are searching for a man who allegedly beat a car dealership employee with a handgun after the 'check-engine' light flashed on a friends' newly purchased vehicle.

Delaware State Police said a customer who had purchased a car from Major Motors in Wilmington on Friday returned to the dealership with 31-year-old Dereck Wells when the vehicle's 'check engine' light came on.

During a diagnostic check of the car, state police said Wells became aggravated and began to beat a 33-year-old employee in the head with a handgun. The employee was taken to a nearby hospital for non-life-threatening head lacerations.

Wells has been charged with second-degree assault and related crimes. Police have asked anyone with information about Wells' whereabouts to call 1-800-3333.

