Man wanted for dragging Philadelphia officer 200 feet during traffic stop in custody, sources say

Hours after Philadelphia police identified a suspect wanted for dragging a Philadelphia Highway Patrol Officer 200 feet during a traffic stop in the Wissinoming section of the city, the man was placed in custody, sources tell FOX 29.

Eddy Brito-Almonte, 20, was wanted for several charges, including aggravated assault, assault by vehicle, weapons offenses and fleeing police.

Investigators say on Monday night the driver of a silver Tesla was pulled over by police near the intersection of Charles Street and Cheltenham Avenue for traffic violations.

After inspecting the driver's license and registration, investigators say one of the officers noticed a gun on the passenger's seat and asked the driver to step out of the vehicle.

That's when police say the driver suddenly put the car in reverse and dragged the officer approximately 100 feet, then put the car in driver and dragged him another 100 feet forward.

The officer was shaken from the vehicle and the driver fled the scene, according to police.

The unnamed officer was taken to the hospital for scrapes and bruises, and released that same night.

Video obtained by FOX 29 shows the Tesla parked nearly seven miles away from the area where the hit-and-run occurred. The driver of the car is seen checking out the front and driver's side before walking away.

The Tesla has since been towed away by police, authorities say.

Officials have not said if Brito-Almonte turned himself in or if he was arrested.