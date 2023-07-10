Driver sought after dragging officer 200 feet during traffic stop in Philadelphia: police

A highway patrol officer was injured when investigators say he was dragged 200 feet during a traffic stop Monday night in Philadelphia's Wissinoming neighborhood.

The incident happened just before 10 p.m. when highway patrol officers pulled over a silver Tesla for traffic violations near the intersection of Charles Street and Cheltenham Avenue.

Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small told reporters an officer noticed a handgun laying on the floor of the vehicle and reached inside to grab it when the driver suddenly drove in reverse.

The officer was dragged 100 feet in reverse then dragged another 100 feet forward when police say the driver kicked the officer off the vehicle and fled the area.

Small said the officer was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition with some scrapes and bruises to the legs. He added that police have a good description of the driver and the vehicle.

"We know we're looking for someone who's pretty dangerous, pretty desperate to get away for dragging a uniformed highway patrol officer with their vehicle," Small said.

He believes police are "pretty confident" that they will be able to make an arrest soon since they know the vehicle's description and the driver's last known address.