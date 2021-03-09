Man wanted for questioning in NJ homicide; person of interest in quadruple murder in New Mexico

article

Authorities are searching for a man wanted for questioning in connection with a homicide in East Greenwich, New Jersey, according to the Gloucester County’s Prosecutor’s Office.

Sean Lannon, 47, is also a person of interest in a quadruple homicide in New Mexico.

Lannon was possibly last seen at the Walter Rand Transportation Center in Camden. He is believed to be driving a 2018 blue Honda CR-V with New Jersey registration U71JXG.

He is described as 5-foot-9 approximately 140-165 pounds, bald with blue eyes. Lannon is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Gloucester County’s Prosecutor’s Office.

