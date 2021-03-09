Expand / Collapse search

Man wanted for questioning in NJ homicide; person of interest in quadruple murder in New Mexico

By FOX 29 staff
Published 
Updated 25 mins ago
Gloucester County
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

Sean Lannon (Gloucester County's Prosecutor's Office)

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, N.J. - Authorities are searching for a man wanted for questioning in connection with a homicide in East Greenwich, New Jersey, according to the Gloucester County’s Prosecutor’s Office.

Sean Lannon, 47, is also a person of interest in a quadruple homicide in New Mexico.

Lannon was possibly last seen at the Walter Rand Transportation Center in Camden. He is believed to be driving a 2018 blue Honda CR-V with New Jersey registration U71JXG.

He is described as 5-foot-9 approximately 140-165 pounds, bald with blue eyes. Lannon is considered armed and dangerous. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the Gloucester County’s Prosecutor’s Office.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter