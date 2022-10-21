Police investigating separate sex assaults on or near SEPTA properties

article

The Philadelphia Police Department’s Special Victim’s unit is investigating two separate sex assaults they say happened on or near SEPTA properties Thursday and Friday.

Friday morning, police released information about a sexual assault they say took place on the concourse of the Broad Street Line at the 8th Street Broad Ridge Spur stop around 8 a.m. on Thursday.

Officials say police are searching for a man in his early 20s who is about 5-feet-8-inches with a slim build, braided hair and a beard. He was last seen wearing a blue Nike hooded sweatshirt with blue distressed jeans and white sneakers.

In the second incident, police sources tell FOX 29’s Steve Keeley that a 13-year-old girl was the victim of a sexual assault at Broad and Race Streets after she got off of SEPTA train on her way to school Friday morning. Sources say the victim had just reached street level when the suspect took her into a garage on Cherry Street and assaulted her.

Sources tell Keeley that the suspect in Friday morning’s incident is not believed to be connected to Thursday’s assault. He has been described as a male in his late teens to early 20s wearing headphones around his neck and a black jacket.

Police are expected to give updates on their investigations at 1 p.m. Friday.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police at 215-686-8477 or submit an anonymous tip online.