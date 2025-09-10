Man wearing 'Glock' hoodie wanted for shooting WingStop worker in Philadelphia: police

The Brief Two men are wanted after an argument inside a Philadelphia WingStop escalated to gunfire, leaving an employee hurt. Police say a WingStop worker confronted the suspects about using marijuana inside the restaurant. One suspect is seen knocking items off the counter during the argument before he ran outside and fired into the store.



Police in Philadelphia are searching for a suspect seen on surveillance video firing into a WingStop and striking an employee during an argument inside the restaurant.

What we know:

Investigators say the argument-turned-shooting happened Monday evening at the WingStop location on the 7600 block of City Avenue.

It's believed that a WingStop employee confronted two men about using marijuana inside the restaurant and an argument ensued.

One of the suspects wearing a ‘Glock’ hoodie took a swing at the cashier and then began knocking items off the counter.

The suspect then ran outside the store and fired at least one time into the restaurant, striking a female employee, according to police.

Both suspects got into a white sedan, which police believe may be a late model Volvo, and fled the parking lot.

What they're saying:

The Philadelphia Police Department described the suspected shooter as a Black man with shoulder-length braided hair.

The unidentified suspect was wearing a black ‘Glock’ hoodie, black and white Jordan sneakers, and a black hat with a ‘K’ logo.

The second suspect had similar braided hair and was wearing a black and blue AMIRI sweatshirt with white sneakers.