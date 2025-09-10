Man wearing 'Glock' hoodie wanted for shooting WingStop worker in Philadelphia: police
PHILADELPHIA - Police in Philadelphia are searching for a suspect seen on surveillance video firing into a WingStop and striking an employee during an argument inside the restaurant.
What we know:
Investigators say the argument-turned-shooting happened Monday evening at the WingStop location on the 7600 block of City Avenue.
It's believed that a WingStop employee confronted two men about using marijuana inside the restaurant and an argument ensued.
One of the suspects wearing a ‘Glock’ hoodie took a swing at the cashier and then began knocking items off the counter.
The suspect then ran outside the store and fired at least one time into the restaurant, striking a female employee, according to police.
Both suspects got into a white sedan, which police believe may be a late model Volvo, and fled the parking lot.
What they're saying:
The Philadelphia Police Department described the suspected shooter as a Black man with shoulder-length braided hair.
The unidentified suspect was wearing a black ‘Glock’ hoodie, black and white Jordan sneakers, and a black hat with a ‘K’ logo.
The second suspect had similar braided hair and was wearing a black and blue AMIRI sweatshirt with white sneakers.