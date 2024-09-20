Man who 'brutally attacked' woman folding clothes in Abington laundromat arrested: police

The Brief A suspect accused of viciously attacking a woman as she folded clothes at an Abington laundromat has been arrested. Police say the man, who has not been publicly identified, entered the laundromat and pummeled the woman, resulting in serious facial injuries. The victim, according to police, does not know the suspect and the attack appears to be completely unprovoked. No charges have been reported by police.



A man accused of a brutal and unprovoked attack of a woman who was folding clothes at a laundromat in Abington was arrested.

The Abington Township Police Department reported the arrest Friday on their Facebook page.

Investigators said the man, who is believed to be homeless, entered a laundromat in the Roslyn section on Wednesday and immediately attacked the woman.

The victim was punched in the face several times, according to police, resulting in lacerations, swelling and fractured bones.

Police said the victim – who does not know her attacker – needed to be taken by ambulance to a local hospital due to the severity of her injuries.

The Abington Police Department shared a surveillance photo of the suspect just before the violent assault wearing a mask with a brown zip-up hoodie and dark pants.

Customers who spoke to FOX 29's Steve Keeley on Thursday were shocked to learn of the attack, and called on the laundromat to install security cameras.

No charges have been reported at this time.