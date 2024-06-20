Man charged with killing elderly mother in Bucks County faces new drug, animal cruelty charges: DA

Prosecutors in Bucks County have announced updated charges against a man accused of killing his elderly mother, then fleeing to Washington D.C., where he was arrested for assaulting a police officer.

William Michael Ingram, 49, is being charged with killing his 82-year-old mother Dolores Ingram, inside their condominium in the Holland, District Attorney Jennifer Schorn announced on Thursday.

Ingram is said to have confessed to killing his mother while he was being placed into custody by police in D.C. The confession prompted authorities to contact the Northampton Township Police Department about doing a welfare check on the elderly woman. Upon arrival, officers discovered Dolores Ingram's body.

An autopsy conducted Tuesday by Forensic Pathologist Dr. Ian Hood found that Dolores Ingram suffered multiple injuries, including blunt force trauma, slicing injuries, and lacerations. The doctor ruled her cause of death to be multiple injuries and the manner of death a homicide.

On Thursday, William Ingram was returned to Bucks County from Washington D.C.,

He was charged with criminal homicide, aggravated assault, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, criminal mischief, possession of an instrument of crime, abuse of a corpse, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and cruelty to animals.

Ingram will be arraigned Thursday evening where prosecutors will ask that he be remanded to Bucks County Correctional Facility without bail.

"I want to offer my condolences to the victim’s family," District Attorney Jennifer Schorn said at a Thursday afternoon news conference. "This is a heartbreaking case, and our hearts go out to her family members."

Police entered the first floor condo on Beacon Hill Drive in the Holland section of town through a locked front door. Once inside the victim's they noticed blood in every room in the two-bedroom apartment. They also noticed the furniture inside appeared in disarray.

Officials later reported that officers discovered holes in the drywall.

They found Dolores Ingram's body hidden under a pile of household items, including a large geode type of rock weighing approximately 60 pounds, and a shattered glass aquarium that had housed two reptile/lizards, which were both found deceased on the floor.

Police also recovered a hunting-style knife near the victim's head. Her body, according to investigators, appeared to have suffered severe head trauma.

Featured article

Also in the pile, police located a blue laundry bag that contained six pounds of marijuana, a partially transparent store bag that contained $53,500 in rubber-banded packs of $100 and $50 bills, another plastic bag containing suspected marijuana, and a large bag of suspected Psylocibin mushrooms.

After searching William Ingram's bedroom, they found three cases of THC vape cartridges, a total of 124 packs, in the original sealed packaging, 44 packs of THC vape cartridges in the original sealed packaging, a case containing 65 packs of 500 mg THC edibles, two cellophane zip lock baggies of suspected hash, two bottles of THC infused syrup, 10 jars of THC sugar resin, 14 tubes of rolled marijuana, 19 glass jars of marijuana, four gallon size bags of marijuana, eight Psylocibin/magic mushroom bars, and two gallon-size bags of Psylocibin mushrooms.

After reviewing hours of Body Worn Camera (BWC) footage from Metro D.C. police, officials say Ingram stated "I killed my mom, did I tell you that, that's what they are probably telling you...and I threw all this shit over her, I remember now, it comes back to me later," according to a criminal complaint.

Investigators spoke to a witness who reported being awakened at 1 a.m. Saturday to the sound of loud banging. The witness reviewed her home camera and captured William Ingram leaving the condo shirtless and returning moments later.

The next morning, investigators say footage shows Ingram leaving the residence wearing a shirt and carrying a duffel bag. Police say Ingram’s vehicle was found in the condo complex's parking lot, but his mother's 2015 Honda Civic was missing.

They used license plate readers to determine that Ingram was driving away from the area. He was later arrested over 160 miles from Holland in Washington D.C. for assaulting an officer and damaging a police vehicle.

During another segment of police body camera footage, the 49-year-old was asked how he got to Washington D.C., and he responded, "I drove my mom's car," according to the criminal complaint. The white 2015 Honda Civic, with Pennsylvania Registration KTV-2098, remains missing.

Anyone with information should contact the Northampton Township Police Department at 215-322-6111 or Bucks County Detectives at 215-348-6354 or Bucksda.org.