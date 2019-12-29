Man who testified in 2015 NJ slaying found shot to death

article

Authorities say a man who testified in a shooting death several years ago was found shot to death behind a New Jersey hospital.

The Mercer County prosecutor's office says officers responding to a report of gunshots in Trenton at about 8 p.m. Friday found a man face-down on a walkway between two houses behind St. Francis Medical Center.

Authorities said 32-year-old Michael Barnes was pronounced dead at the scene. He testified in a 2015 trial in which he was identified as a former gang member with the nickname "Murder Mike."

No arrests have been announced and no suspect descriptions released.