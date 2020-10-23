Man, woman charged with murder in deadly shooting of young brothers in Trenton

article

Authorities in Trenton, New Jersey have arrested and charged a man and woman in connection with a deadly shooting that claimed the lives of two young brothers earlier this week.

Dajuan Kelley, 26, of Ewing, and Destanie Ellis, 29, of Morrisville, Pa. have each been charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Gustavo, 16, and Johnny Perez, 8.

Kelley and Ellis have also been charged with second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, and one count of conspiracy.

Ellis was arrested Thursday night in Trenton, while Kelley was taken into custody in Hampton, Georgia.

Johnny and Gustavo Perez (Family photos)

The shooting occurred on the 200 block of Mulberry Street around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say multiple shots were fired into an apartment, striking and fatally wounding the Perez brothers.

Investigators say Ellis conspired with Kelley, who ultimately fired the shots that killed both boys as they stood in front of a second floor kitchen window.

Investigators said there was a family gathering at the home earlier in the night, but it is unknown if the gathering contributed to the deadly shooting.

“I’m not going to see them no more. I keep the image in my head. It hurts, bro," their brother Antonio Perez told FOX 29's Jeff Cole Wednesday.

___

