Man, woman injured in broad daylight double shooting in Mantua, police say

Authorities say a man and a woman arrived at a Philadelphia hospital Thursday afternoon with gunshot wounds to the foot.

According to police, the 36-year-old woman and 19-year-old man were shot on the 3200 block of Mount Vernon Street around 3 p.m.

Investigators said the victims, both shot in the foot, were transported to Penn Presbyterian Hospital by a private vehicle and placed in stable condition.

No arrests were reported immediate following the double shooting.