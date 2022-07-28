Expand / Collapse search

Man, woman injured in broad daylight double shooting in Mantua, police say

Published 
Crime & Public Safety
FOX 29 Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say a man and a woman arrived at a Philadelphia hospital Thursday afternoon with gunshot wounds to the foot. 

According to police, the 36-year-old woman and 19-year-old man were shot on the 3200 block of Mount Vernon Street around 3 p.m. 

Investigators said the victims, both shot in the foot, were transported to Penn Presbyterian Hospital by a private vehicle and placed in stable condition. 

No arrests were reported immediate following the double shooting.