Manco & Manco announces phased reopening after closing due to employees testing positive for COVID-19

Manco & Manco announced plans for a phased reopening starting Sunday afternoon after closing last week due to several employees testing positive for COVID-19.

The 9th Street location will reopen on Sunday at 3 p.m. Delivery, pick-up and curbside pickup will be available for whole pies, fried food and beverages only. Single slices will be reintroduced in the near future.

The owners said that after an additional 200 people were tested only one yielded a positive COVID-19 result. That person is asymptomatic and is self-quarantining for 14 days.

The post added they plan to reopen their 12th Street location soon.

