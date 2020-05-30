Mandatory city-wide curfew for Philadelphia to go into effect Sunday at 6 p.m.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney has implemented a mandatory city-wide curfew starting on Sunday at 6 p.m. that will last until 6 a.m. Monday.

The curfew was moved up two hours as looting continues throughout the city Sunday.

All businesses in Philadelphia have been ordered to close immediately as police and city officials attempt to control the violent riots that broke out on Saturday and continued Sunday.

The curfew means only persons with essential duties will be permitted outdoors.

Demonstrators originally gather peacefully at noon Saturday outside of City Hall to honor George Floyd, who died in the custody of Minneapolis Police on Monday.

The demonstration then moved to the Art Museum, before heading back into Center City where it turned violent.

A second day of unrest in Philadelphia continued Sunday with crowds looting several businesses in Kensington and Port Richmond Sunday afternoon.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Keney (Samantha Madera/City of Philadelphia)

“The peaceful protests earlier were touching showings of our collective grief. The anger being displayed now cannot continue. Please have respect and dignity for each other and return home,” The mayor tweeted Saturday night.

