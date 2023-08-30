Man's body found with 'blunt force injuries' on Delaware walking trail: Troopers

article

Authorities in Delaware's capital are investigating the death of a man whose body was found near the wood line of a walking trail with ‘blunt force injuries.’

Troopers from the Delaware State Police were called Wednesday to the Isaac Branch Greenway trail near South Bay Road for reports of a man's body found.

Investigators say 63-year-old Dover resident Mark Garrett died from ‘blunt force injuries.’ The state police's homicide unit has since assumed the investigation.

No information was shared about how Garrett died, and no suspect has been identified at this point. Detectives are trying to determine Garrett's activities prior to his death.

Anyone with information about Garrett or his death is asked to contact local police or Delaware State Police.