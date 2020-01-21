Man's body found wrapped in blanket inside trunk of burning Jeep in South Philadelphia

article

Police are investigating after a man's body was found wrapped in a blanked inside the trunk of a burning vehicle in South Philadelphia.

Just before 12 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a parking lot on the 2700 block of South 3rd Street, where a Jeep was seen smoking.

After fire crews arrived, the 43-year-old victim's body was discovered. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities have yet to identify the deceased.

No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online. All tips are confidential.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

