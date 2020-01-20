DA: Woman charged after teen’s body found in South Philadelphia basement

A woman has been charged after a teen's body was found in the basement of a South Philadelphia home last week, prosecutors said Monday.

Police say the body of Erin Schweikert, 18, was discovered at a home on the 2100 block of Porter Street while deputies from the sheriff’s office were serving an arrest warrant on Thursday, Jan. 16.

Schweikert was reported missing from the Whitman section of South Philadelphia on Sept. 27.

The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office filed charges against Maddison Leidy, which include abuse of corpse, tampering with evidence and lying to police.

The investigation is ongoing. No cause of death has been released at this time.

