Police ID body of man discovered in trash can in Olney
OLNEY - Authorities have identified the body of a man who was discovered inside of a trash can Tuesday afternoon in Olney.
Police say Darius Cheeseboro, 22, was found on the 600 block of West Rockland Street shortly after 1:30 p.m.
Law enforcement sources tell FOX 29 that the body may have been there since around Christmas. Sources say a 14-year-old girl told a school official that her current boyfriend may have killed her ex-boyfriend.
After police were called, they discovered the Cheeseboro's body inside a trash can.
Investigators did not said how Cheeseboro died and have not made any arrests.
This is an ongoing investigation.
