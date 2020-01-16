Police ID body of man discovered in trash can in Olney

Authorities have identified the body of a man who was discovered inside of a trash can Tuesday afternoon in Olney.

Police say Darius Cheeseboro, 22, was found on the 600 block of West Rockland Street shortly after 1:30 p.m.

Law enforcement sources tell FOX 29 that the body may have been there since around Christmas. Sources say a 14-year-old girl told a school official that her current boyfriend may have killed her ex-boyfriend.

After police were called, they discovered the Cheeseboro's body inside a trash can.

Investigators did not said how Cheeseboro died and have not made any arrests.

This is an ongoing investigation.

