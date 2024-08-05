Man's body pulled from NJ lake after kayak drowning: officials

A day on the water took a tragic turn when officials say a 29-year-old man drowned this past weekend in Ocean County.

Police were called Prospertown Lake in Jackson Township for reports of a missing person Saturday afternoon.

John Pereira had gone missing after his kayak capsized in the lake, according to officials.

Police determined that he was not wearing a flotation device, and was believed to have drowned.

His body was recovered by search and rescue divers the next day.