Man's body pulled from NJ lake after kayak drowning: officials
JACKSON TOWNSHIP, N.J. - A day on the water took a tragic turn when officials say a 29-year-old man drowned this past weekend in Ocean County.
Police were called Prospertown Lake in Jackson Township for reports of a missing person Saturday afternoon.
John Pereira had gone missing after his kayak capsized in the lake, according to officials.
Police determined that he was not wearing a flotation device, and was believed to have drowned.
His body was recovered by search and rescue divers the next day.