Aggressive driving crackdown kicks off Monday on these Philadelphia streets

A new traffic initiative is forming in Philadelphia, and it starts on Monday with two of the city's most dangerous streets.

Police presence is expected to increase along Island and Aramingo avenues through August 31.

On Aramingo Avenue, cars are known to drive dangerously, speed and disregard traffic signals.

"All times of the day, too, you know the kids in school in summer, it doesn't matter," said Justin Gonzalez.

While residents say driving on Island Avenue is out of control, and "scary."

Philadelphia police say the new enforcement is aimed at reducing aggressive driving, while improving safety for drivers and reducing crash-related deaths.

Last year, there were 124 fatal crashes in Philadelphia. So far this year, there have been 61 crash-related deaths.



