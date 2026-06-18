Mantua man pleads guilty to aggravated sexual assault of minor at home

The Brief Michael Brown of Mantua pled guilty Wednesday to aggravated sexual assault of a minor. Brown admitted to repeated assaults at his home and will serve 10 years in state prison. Charges against Valerie Brown are still pending.



Michael Brown, 46, of Mantua, pled guilty Wednesday to one count of first-degree aggravated sexual assault of a minor before the Honorable Michael Silvanio, according to Gloucester County Prosecutor Andrew B. Johns.

What we know:

Brown admitted to having sexual intercourse with a victim between the ages of 13 and 16 on multiple occasions at his Mantua home, according to documents filed in the case and statements made in open court.

Brown also admitted that he had supervisory power over the victim at the time of the assaults, as she was staying overnight at his home and he had a legal duty to take care of her.

The victim was a member of the Harrison Sparks cheerleading squad, where Brown’s wife, Valerie Brown, was a coach and organization president.

According to the plea deal, Brown will be sentenced to 10 years in state prison and must serve 85% of his sentence before becoming eligible for parole. Upon release, he will be subject to lifetime parole supervision, must register as a sex offender under Megan’s Law, have no contact with the victim, and will be barred from any involvement in youth sports.

Valerie Brown faces charges of third-degree endangering the welfare of a child and criminal sexual contact, but those charges are still pending.

What we don't know:

It is not yet known when Valerie Brown’s case will be resolved or if additional details about the investigation will be released.