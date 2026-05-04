Maple Shade carnival canceled after teens cause chaos, police say

The Brief Police say hundreds of teenagers caused chaos at the Maple Shade Tigers youth football carnival Friday night. Saturday’s carnival was cancelled, resulting in a loss of several thousand dollars for the local youth football organization. Organizers of another upcoming carnival in Medford announced stricter security measures in response.



Police say a large group of teenagers caused a chaotic scene at the Maple Shade Tigers youth football carnival Friday night, leading to the cancellation of the event’s second day and a significant fundraising loss for the local team.

Police say hundreds of teens overwhelm carnival, causing cancellation

What we know:

Police say the trouble started around 8:00 p.m. Friday when a large group of teenagers showed up at the Maple Shade Tigers youth football carnival. Investigators say the teens were fighting, cursing and aggressively provoking officers.

Police say they have identified some of the teenagers involved and are reviewing surveillance footage to identify others. The event’s Saturday festivities were cancelled, resulting in a loss of several thousand dollars that the youth football organization had hoped to raise.

Cody Quick, a Maple Shade resident, said, "Terrible - it’s a little kids carnival - my son plays football here in town… all the charity goes to the football team… just knowing we can’t have events like this anymore is really terrible for the neighborhood for the kids…"

Police say they are continuing to investigate the incident and are working to identify everyone involved.

Security concerns prompt changes at other local events

Organizers of the St. Mary of the Lakes carnival in Medford issued a statement on social media ahead of their event next week, outlining security protocols and reminding the community that their policies will be strictly enforced.

The statement from Medford organizers comes in response to what happened in Maple Shade, as they look to prevent similar disruptions.

The loss of fundraising opportunities impacts local youth programs and raises questions about how future community events will be managed.

What we don't know:

Police have not said how many teenagers have been identified or if any charges will be filed.

It is also unclear what specific security measures will be in place at upcoming events.