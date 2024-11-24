Marijuana discovered inside food delivery order in Gloucester County: police

article

"When your burrito delivery comes with extra greens… and we’re not talking guac!" joked the Washington Township Police Department after they say an Uber Eats delivery didn’t go as planned.

According to police, an Uber Eats driver picked up a burrito meal in Lindenwold and noticed a strong smell of marijuana coming from the food bag while driving to Glassboro.

The driver then pulled over in Washington Township and called the police to check out the questionable stench coming from the order.

Upon arrival, Officer Lou DeStefano unwrapped the foil and found over an ounce of raw marijuana, a bottle of water and a box of soup, no rice and beans in sight.

Picture of evidence provided by The Washington Township Police Department

Police have taken the ‘burrito’ in as evidence and will continue to investigate.

If you know anything about this incident, call the Detective Bureau at 856-589-0330.



