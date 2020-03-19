Mark Cuban offers to pay day care expenses for health care workers

article

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban said he and his team will do their part to help the community during the coronavirus pandemic.

Cuban promised to pay all hourly workers at the American Airlines Center for games missed while the NBA’s season is suspended. He also promised to pay day care expenses for some health care workers.

“We just finished a program with the Mavs and Luka Doncic, Dwight Powell and some of our players where we’re going to pay for health care... um day care for health care workers. So people can go to work knowing their kids are taken care of. And those day care workers, we’re going to work with different organizations that can check them out and all that. But that’s going to be new jobs as well. So people who may not have had jobs before now will not only be able to get jobs but we’ll have them working with day care organizations so health care workers can go to work knowing their kids are okay,” Cuban said during an interview with CNN.

The Dallas Mavericks Foundation has already contributed $100,000 to non-profit organizations to help those who are affected.

