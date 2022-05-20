Marple Newtown school bus driver charged with taking 'upskirt' photos of female students

A Delaware County school bus driver is now facing charges after authorities say he was found to have been taking 'upskirting' photos of female students.

Bruce Garner, a 70-year-old bus driver who worked for the Marple Newtown School District, is facing 139 counts of invasion of privacy, unlawful contact with a minor, sexual abuse of children and related offenses.

Authorities say their investigation began on May 17, when Upper Providence Township police were called to investigate a report inappropriate conduct involving a school bus driver.

After speaking with a female student and her mother, detectives say they determined that the school bus driver was taking pictures up the skirts of teen and pre-teen girls with his cell phone on his route.

Authorities obtained a search warrant for Garner's phone and conducted forensic analysis on the device. An arrest warrant was approved by the District Attorney's Office based on the evidence recovered from the phone.

Officials say there is no evidence to suggest that Garner had physical contact with any of the teenage victims.

Garner was taken into custody at his Lansdowne home and was arraigned.

Delaware County's Special Victims Unit went on to identify three teen victims. All parents of the teens have been contacted. Should more victims be identified, officials will contact those parents.

The Marple Newtown School District sent a note to parents advising them of the situation and asking anyone with information to contact Detective Sgt. George Moore, with the Upper Providence Police Department.