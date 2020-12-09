Marple Township Police announce the sudden death of an on-duty officer

article

Marple Township Police are grieving one of their own, officials with the department announced.

A Marple Township police officer was on the job when it was said the officer died suddenly Tuesday.

An announcement on the department’s Facebook page released few other details regarding the officer, or the incident.

