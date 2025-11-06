Marshawn Kneeland: Eagles' Sirianni offers condolences after tragic death of Cowboys defensive end

The Brief Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni offered his condolences to the family of Marshawn Kneeland and the Dallas Cowboys. Kneeland, 24, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound Wednesday, according to authorities in Texas. The young player was a second-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft from Western Michigan and was in his second season with the team.



Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni briefly commented on the sudden and tragic death of 24-year-old Dallas Cowboys defensive end Marshawn Kneeland.

Kneeland's death was ruled a self-inflicted gunshot wound after a police pursuit was called off and his abandoned, crashed vehicle was found in Frisco.

What they're saying:

Sirianni started his weekly press conference by offering his condolences to Kneeland and his family.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and the Dallas Cowboys," said Sirianni, who called the NFL "a brotherhood."

"It just put things into perspective."

How did Marshawn Kneeland die?

The Latest:

According to a report released by DPS, a sequence of events began around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 5, when troopers attempted a vehicle stop for a traffic violation on the northbound lanes of the Dallas North Tollway near Keller Springs Boulevard.

The driver, later identified as Kneeland, refused to stop, leading to a police pursuit. Troopers ultimately lost sight of the vehicle and ended the pursuit.

The vehicle was later found abandoned after being involved in a crash in the southbound lanes of Dallas Parkway near Warren Parkway. Troopers and Frisco Police searched the area and subsequently found Kneeland, 24, who had died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. DPS did not release any other information.

According to the Frisco Police Department, officers were called to help assist DPS with finding a vehicle that evaded troopers during a pursuit that entered the city of Frisco.

Frisco Police say the initial report shows Kneeland ran from the scene on foot. Officers established a perimeter and initiated a search of the area with the help of Frisco Police K-9 and Drone units.

During the search, officers were told Kneeland had expressed "suicidal ideations." Kneeland was found just after 1:30 a.m. with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The cause and manner of death will be determined by the Collin County Medical Examiner's Office.

According to TMZ, who received police scanner traffic audio, Kneeland was found dead in a portable toilet after police used thermal cameras to help find him. Police also learned Kneeland was armed, according to the scanner traffic.

Marshawn Kneeland

The backstory:

A native of Grand Rapids, Michigan, Kneeland was selected by the Cowboys in the second round (56th overall pick) of the 2024 NFL draft out of Western Michigan University.

During the current 2025 season, the defensive end recorded 12 combined tackles, including 6 solo tackles and 1 sack through seven games.

At Western Michigan, Kneeland played from 2019 to 2023, finishing his college career with 148 combined tackles and 13.0 sacks.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Please call or text the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988.