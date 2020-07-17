Mary Trump's book sells 950,000 copies in first-day record for publisher

Mary L. Trump’s tell-all on President Trump, “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man,” set a first-day record for Simon & Schuster after the publisher said Thursday it sold 950,000 copies, including presales.

The combined print, digital and audio edition sales beat out former national security adviser John’s Bolton’s bestseller “The Room Where it Happened,” another rebuke on the president published by Simon & Schuster, that was released last month. Bolton's book sold 800,000 copies in its first week.

“‘Too Much and Never Enough’ has entered the national conversation in a way that few books ever do, becoming a cultural phenomenon and must-read for anyone seeking to understand the singular family dynamic that produced the most powerful man in the world today," Simon & Schuster chief executive Jonathan Karp said in a statement, according to The Los Angeles Times. "It is at once a revealing psychological portrait and a work of historic importance."

Mary Trump is a clinical psychologist and the daughter of the president’s older brother, Fred Trump, Jr. who died in 1981.

After her book went to print, Robert Trump, the president’s younger brother, filed a legal action in June to stop the book’s release, citing a nondisclosure agreement she signed in 2001 in a settlement over her inheritance.

A New York judge last month said the publishers weren’t bound by the NDA and lifted the restraining order on Mary Trump this week, freeing her to give interviews.

The book was released on Tuesday – two weeks earlier than originally scheduled.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany Thursday called the memoir a “book of falsehoods, plain and simple,” according to The Washington Post.

Bob Woodward’s 2018 Trump book “Fear: Trump in the White House” was Simon & Schuster’s previous bestseller for presales with 750,000 copies of presales and first-day combined, according to The Los Angeles Times.

Woodward plans to release another book on Trump before the election.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.