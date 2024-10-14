Maryland murder suspect arrested in Philadelphia after police chase, crash: officials

A traffic stop quickly escalated into the pursuit of an out-of-state murder suspect through a Philadelphia neighborhood late Sunday night.

Officers initially pulled over the vehicle for a traffic violation on the 4000 block of Vice Street around 11:20 p.m.

While running the vehicle's plates, police discovered the driver was wanted for a murder in Maryland the day before.

"He was actually driving the truck of the murder victim," Philadelphia Police Inspector D F Pace said.

Police say the driver took off, leading them on a chase, until they crashed on the 4000 block of Castor Avenue.

The crash left behind a trail of destruction, hitting several parked vehicles, as well as a patrol vehicle.

The driver and passenger were taken to local hospitals for treatment. No other injuries were reported.

Police say the suspect will be extradited back to Maryland to face murder charges. However, he will also now face multiple charges in Philadelphia.