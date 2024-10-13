Woman killed in hit-and-run in North Philadelphia: police

article

The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run crash that killed a woman in North Philadelphia Sunday evening.

At 7:36 p.m., police responded to a pedestrian crash at the intersection of North 5th Street and West Indiana Avenue.

According to the preliminary investigation, a silver Hyundai Sonata traveling northbound on North 5th Street struck a 42-year-old woman as the vehicle was making a left turn onto West Indiana Avenue.

The pedestrian was transported to Temple University Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 8:05 p.m.

Police say the occupants of the striking vehicle fled the scene on foot.

No arrests have been made at this time.

The Philadelphia Police Department's Crash Investigation Division is actively investigating the incident. Anyone with information is urged to contact the police at 215-686-TIPS (8477).