‘Mask Angel’ leaves boxes of masks outside Camden County coffee shop

A South Jersey woman is leaving boxes of masks outside a Camden County coffee shop for those who need them.

Katherine Justus and her daughter Morgan were outside of Common Grounds Coffeehouse in Oaklyn, New Jersey, looking for masks Thursday. "Box of masks back tomorrow, love the Oaklyn Mask Angel," a sign reads outside.

FULL COVERAGE: CORONAVIRUS

The "angel" says each day she plans to leave a box of masks outside of the local coffee shop free to anyone who needs one. The angel invited FOX 29's Jennifer Joyce to her home to check out her secret sewing station.

Her motivation? "Just to keep my town safe and everybody healthy," she said.

She says she's cranking out an average of 150 masks a day for adults and children with so many cute fabrics and get this she never sewed before this.

The "angel" wishes to remain anonymous.

Advertisement

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP