Mask requirements: Rise in COVID cases sparks update at Penn Medicine

Penn Medicine is adjusting their face mask guidelines as coronavirus cases continue to rise across the region.

Beginning Monday, patients and visitors are "highly encouraged" to wear a surgical mask at all Penn Medicine facilities.

However, if you tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 10 days or have experienced symptoms, masks are required.

Patients ages 2 and older must also wear a mask in emergency and urgent care waiting rooms; oncology, radiation oncology, and transplant clinics; and infusion centers.

Visitors who tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 10 days, or have experienced symptoms, are not allowed to enter any facility, even with a mask.

The announcement comes just days after Main Line Health required masks in patient care areas amid a surge in respiratory illnesses.



