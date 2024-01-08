Mask requirements: Rise in COVID cases sparks update at Penn Medicine

Expand / Collapse search
By FOX 29 Staff
Published 
Updated 1:14PM
PHILADELPHIA - Penn Medicine is adjusting their face mask guidelines as coronavirus cases continue to rise across the region.

Beginning Monday, patients and visitors are "highly encouraged" to wear a surgical mask at all Penn Medicine facilities.

However, if you tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 10 days or have experienced symptoms, masks are required.

Patients ages 2 and older must also wear a mask in emergency and urgent care waiting rooms; oncology, radiation oncology, and transplant clinics; and infusion centers.

Visitors who tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 10 days, or have experienced symptoms, are not allowed to enter any facility, even with a mask.

The announcement comes just days after Main Line Health required masks in patient care areas amid a surge in respiratory illnesses.


 