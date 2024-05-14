Video captures tornado ripping through building near Pennsylvania neighborhood
VENETIA, Pa. - Moments of fear as a neighborhood in Pennsylvania witnessed an unusual sight for the area this weekend - a tornado!
The National Weather Service says the tornado touched down in Venetia Saturday evening, whipping on the ground for nearly six miles.
Video captured the terrifying moment the tornado tore through a nearby building, knocking down multiple trees.
Moments later, debris was sent flying into the air as a loud roar echoed through the area.
Officials say the damage found was consistent with an EF-2 tornado that had estimated winds of 118 mph.