Video captures tornado ripping through building near Pennsylvania neighborhood

Moments of fear as a neighborhood in Pennsylvania witnessed an unusual sight for the area this weekend - a tornado!

The National Weather Service says the tornado touched down in Venetia Saturday evening, whipping on the ground for nearly six miles.

Video captured the terrifying moment the tornado tore through a nearby building, knocking down multiple trees.

Moments later, debris was sent flying into the air as a loud roar echoed through the area.

Officials say the damage found was consistent with an EF-2 tornado that had estimated winds of 118 mph.