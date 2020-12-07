Masks added to Philadelphia murals as part of #MaskUpPHL campaign
PHILADELPHIA - A number of murals across the City of Philadelphia have been updated to include masks as part of the city's 'mask up' campaign.
Mural Arts partnered with FKB, a fabrication company, to help create masks that could fit perfectly over existing murals.
Three existing murals were a part of the #MaskUpPHL campaign and three smaller murals were newly created and included masks.
Masks were added to the following existing murals:
- Julia De Burgos School – 61st and Lehigh
- Marian Anderson - 740 S. 17 Street (Marian Anderson Recreation Center)
- Herman Wrice – 612 N. 33rd Street
The three new murals, by artist Damon Bain, were placed on other rec centers in the city.
They can be found at the following locations:
- Kingsessing Recreation Center – 4901 Kingsessing Avenue
- Jardel Recreation Center – 1400 Cottman Avenue
- Martin Luther King Recreation Center – 2101 Cecil B. Moore Avenue
You can find out more about the murals on the Mural Arts Philadelphia website.
