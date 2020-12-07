Expand / Collapse search

Masks added to Philadelphia murals as part of #MaskUpPHL campaign

Published 
Philadelphia
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Murals across Philadelphia have been updated with masks as part of the city's 'mask up' campaign.

PHILADELPHIA - A number of murals across the City of Philadelphia have been updated to include masks as part of the city's 'mask up' campaign.

Mural Arts partnered with FKB, a fabrication company, to help create masks that could fit perfectly over existing murals.

Three existing murals were a part of the #MaskUpPHL campaign and three smaller murals were newly created and included masks.

Masks were added to the following existing murals:

  • Julia De Burgos School – 61st and Lehigh
  • Marian Anderson - 740 S. 17 Street (Marian Anderson Recreation Center)
  • Herman Wrice – 612 N. 33rd Street

The three new murals, by artist Damon Bain, were placed on other rec centers in the city.

They can be found at the following locations:

  • Kingsessing Recreation Center – 4901 Kingsessing Avenue
  • Jardel Recreation Center – 1400 Cottman Avenue
  • Martin Luther King Recreation Center – 2101 Cecil B. Moore Avenue

You can find out more about the murals on the Mural Arts Philadelphia website.

