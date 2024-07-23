Mass shooting draws frustrated residents to packed meeting in West Philly in effort to vent, find solutions

As Philadelphia police continue their investigation into last weekend mass shooting city officials invited the West Philadelphia community to come together to vent their frustration.

"Those people are traumatized. They are traumatized. They need therapy," said one West Philadelphia resident.

"I take it personally and I’m a part of this community," said another.

Frustration, anger and sympathy. The range of emotions were on full display after the fatal shooting just early Sunday on the 1200 block of North Alden Street. Nine people shot and three were killed in what police called a "non-sanctioned block party" with over 100 people in attendance.

Matoya Hampton was home with her 9-year-old daughter. She heard the gunshots from her bathroom window.

"One gentleman pulled away and shot the other gentleman. You see people screaming and running through the streets," said Hampton.

She was among more than 100 community members and 19th District Police officers that turned out for a last-minute meeting about the shooting at Vine Memorial Baptist Church. The standing room only crowd was a testament to the impact the shooting had on residents in this West Philadelphia neighborhood.

"Stop thinking that the police, stop thinking that 311, stop thinking that the preachers, stop thinking the organizations are going to fix everything. It starts with you. It starts with you!" exclaimed one unidentified woman who told the crowd her son was shot and killed on the streets of Philadelphia 10 years ago. Police listened to residents, issues and potential solutions.

"I just want to relay the energy that I need you to have about your neighborhoods. You don’t need to be apologetic about it. You don’t need to wait about it. I want it and I want it now," said Captain Lawrence Nuble, who is the Commanding Officer of the 19th District.

Police admit, especially with a city-wide shortage of police officers, they can’t do it alone. They say meetings like this are a good step to organizing block captains, helping residents who have been through trauma of gun violence, and connecting local officers with the neighbors they serve.

Although change may not come fast, some are hopeful it is coming.

"I think I was heard and I think there will be some changes. It’s going to be baby steps but there are eventually going to be some. If we keep coming out the way we did today, there will be some changes," said neighbor Daieba Muhammed.

Police made it clear block parties in the city are still allowed. But it’s required to get a permit from the city first before hosting any large parties.

Find out how to obtain a block party permit on the City of Philadelphia website.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or text a tip to 215-686-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.