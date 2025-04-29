3 sought in deadly shooting of man sitting in car in Philadelphia

The Brief Three people are being sought in connection to the shooting death of a 34-year-old man in Frankford. The deadly shooting happened just after 1 a.m. Saturday on the 5007 block of Frankford Avenue. Police have issued a $20k reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.



Police in Philadelphia are searching for three suspects who they believe are connected to the shooting death of a man last weekend.

Investigators say the victim, a 34-year-old man, was found shot to death in the driver's seat of a parked car in Franksford early Saturday morning.

Police shared a surveillance video montage of the suspects on Tuesday in hopes that someone will come forward with information about the murder.

What we know:

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 5007 block of Frankford Avenue just after 1 a.m. Saturday for reports of a shooting.

Police found a 34-year-old man shot multiple times in the driver's seat of a parked Chevy Malibu. He was brought to Temple Hospital where he died.

Investigators are now offering a $20k reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the murder.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not said what lead to the deadly shooting, and no arrests have been reported.

Police shared a surveillance video montage of three men who they believe are connected to the murder.

The video shared on Tuesday shows the men inside a bar and getting into two different cars parked on the street.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the suspect's whereabouts is asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department.