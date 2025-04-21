St. Joseph’s University honors Pope Francis with special mass service

The Brief St. Joseph’s University held a special mass in honor of Pope Francis. The school's community reacted to the news of the Pope's death.



Pope Francis held a very special place in the hearts of those at St. Joseph’s University.

As the first Jesuit pope, his visit here is one many will never forget.

What we know:

On Monday night, a special mass was held in honor of Pope Francis on the campus of St. Joe’s University.

With candles lit in his honor, you don’t have to look far to see the impact he’s had on the Catholic university.

What they're saying:

"The wind of the spirit hasn’t stopped blowing. Have a good journey, brothers and sisters," said Fr. Joyce.

Pope Francis made an impromptu stop at St. Joe's back in September 2015 during his North American visit for the World Meeting of Families, two years after being elected. During his stop, he blessed a new sculpture on campus dedicated to a Jewish and Catholic partnership. For those at St. Joe’s, the loss of the only Jesuit pope is profound.

"A lot of people are feeling like they lost a family member, somebody who was part of their everyday life. And certainly someone who is an inspiration to us here and to many people of all backgrounds," said Fr. Dan Joyce, VP of Missions.

"He is just an amazing pope. He was just a pope that really touched my heart. He just accepted people for who they really are," said Samantha McAlesse, a junior at St. Joseph’s University.

These are some of the last images of Francis just hours before he died, riding in the Popemobile around St. Peter’s Square. Catholic journalist Rocco Palmo says it was just like Francis to want to be with the people in the last moments of his life.

"On Easter Sunday, to ride around the crowd is a way of saying I’m not going to die upstairs in the papal apartment where there is a full surgical studio. I want to be among you as long as I can. I want to push myself. And lo and behold, look where we are now," said Rocco Palmo.

What's next:

Now, the Vatican looks to a new pope to be elected in the coming weeks.

For the first time since 1915, an archbishop of Philadelphia will not be going into the Papal conclave.