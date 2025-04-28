2 men killed in Berks County house fire: officials

The Brief Two people are dead and several others have been hospitalized after a house fire in Birdsboro Monday morning. This is an active investigation, Robeson Township officials say.



An investigation is underway after a deadly house fire occurred in Berks County Monday morning.

This is an ongoing investigation.

What we know:

At around 6:30 a.m. Monday, 911 calls reported a fire near the 700 block of White Bear Road.

Robeson Township police say one woman was pulled from the blaze and has been hospitalized.

Two men, identified by police as 55-year-old Charles L. Lauck and 74-year-old Charles S. Lauck, died from the fire.

Police say three firefighters were injured. Two of whom were sent to Reading Hospital and the other firefighter was sent to Lehigh Valley Hospital.

Other people hurt in the fire were treated at the scene.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is still unknown. However, police are certain the fire occurred outside the house.

