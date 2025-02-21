Massive fire rages in Camden

A large fire is raging in Camden, New Jersey.

The thick, black smoke billowing up from the fire is visible for miles beyond the site of the fire, while up close, huge flames are seen leaping out into the sky.

Information into FOX 29 states the fire is raging at a Camden junkyard.

Fire crews are on scene on the ground battling the blaze.

Crews are asking people avoid the area around the 1400 block of South Front Street while crews work to douse the inferno.

No other details have been released.