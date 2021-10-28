Massive Halloween skeleton as large as a house becomes viral sensation

This house is definitely celebrating Halloween .

A homeowner in Ohio decided to decorate big this year and has become a viral star. In response to his newfound fame, this Halloween fan decided to take advantage of the opportunity and raise money for charity.

Alan Perkins spoke with Fox News and explained that it took him about 40 days to build a massive skeleton that looks like it’s larger than his house. He says he started working on it in September and completed the project after 150 to 200 hours. The skeleton is made of foam and is held together with PVC pipes, according to Perkins.

FILE - Alan Perkins spoke with Fox News and explained that it took him about 40 days to build a massive skeleton that looks like it’s larger than his house.

The final result has turned his house in Olmsted Falls, Ohio, into a local attraction. He says that he’s seen countless cars driving down the street to check it out.

RELATED: Army dad dresses as referee, surprises son at football game

Perkins designed the decoration to look like a massive skull was busting through the roof of his house. An arm is also popping out of the side of the house and is attached to a hand large enough to hold a person. A second large hand is visible clutching the other side of the house.

FILE - While he says he usually has his Halloween decorations down by the first week of November, Perkins expects this year will take a bit longer. (Alan Perkins)

While he says he usually has his Halloween decorations down by the first week of November, Perkins expects this year will take a bit longer. Of course, he isn’t sure if the pieces will actually fit in his garage or if he’ll have to find another way to store them.

Due to the house’s popularity, Perkins said that he’s participating in a grassroots fundraising program known as Skeletons for St. Jude, which raises money for the children’s hospital. The fundraiser uses Halloween decorations to get attention and offers opportunities to donate money.

FILE - Due to the house’s popularity, Perkins said that he’s participating in a grassroots fundraising program known as Skeletons for St. Jude. (Alan Perkins)

According to Perkins, 300 homes in 45 states are involved in the fundraiser and they hope to grow even larger next year.

RELATED: Michigan couple takes wedding photos where they met -- at Subway

The homeowner also explained that this is the first year he’s done something this large. While he’s always decorated for Halloween, the skeleton is much larger than anything he’s done before. As for next year, he hopes to make the decoration even more elaborate.

For Christmas, however, he says he plans on going with more traditional decorations.

Advertisement

Read more on FOX News.