Massive house fire burns inside 2-story Burlington County home: officials

Flames shoot out into the night, creating havoc and a scary scene on a street in Burlington County Saturday.

Firefighters are working to extinguish a massive blaze at a home in Westampton Township, officials said.

The fire broke out around 6:30 Saturday evening, on the 500 block of East Pennington Drive.

Crews arrived and were met by heavy flames. A 2-alarm was called within 10 minutes of firefighters arrival.

Neighbors told FOX 29 the fire has done significant damage to the home and the roof caved in.

There were no details regarding any injuries, or if anyone was at home at the time of the fire. A cause has not been determined.