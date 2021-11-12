Massive teacher call-out at Truman High School not thought to be COVID-related, officials say

article

Classes were canceled at Truman High School in Bristol Township on Friday after more than 30 faculty members called out of work, but officials do not believe the absences are due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

The Bristol Township School District said Truman was forced to close when 33 faculty members "indicated they would not be at school" on Friday. The district did not have enough substitutes to cover the number of call-outs and classes were canceled.

In a statement, the district said they have "no reason or data to support the belief that this "call out" is the result of COVID." According to officials, the Bucks County Department of Health did not contact the school about any coronavirus infections.

Officials did not insinuate what might have caused the faculty members to call out in droves.

Staff that did not call out were instructed to report to the building.

