Woman stabs man aboard Market-Frankford line train, police say

Authorities say a woman is in custody after she "slashed" a man with a knife during an argument aboard a Market-Frankford line SEPTA train on Friday.

The victim was stabbed at least once in the hand between 15th and 30th Street Station aboard a train car with less than 10 riders.

A SEPTA spokesperson said the stabbing was not a "random incident."

"I don’t know if these two individuals have a relationship with one another, but they were engaged in an argument and the woman slashed the man in the hand with a knife," SEPTA Director of Media Relations Andrew Busch said.

The train was stopped at 46th Street Station where SEPTA and Philadelphia police officers placed the woman in custody.

The victim received medical treatment and later positively identified the woman as the suspected stabber, FOX 29's Steve Keeley reports.

