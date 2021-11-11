Police investigate robbery, carjacking in Lower Southampton Township

A Bucks County community is on edge after learning that one of their neighbors was carjacked and robbed at gunpoint in his own driveway early Thursday morning.

"I was shocked," says Patty McClelland. "My neighbor upstairs texted me the [article] from Patch and said, ‘Read this. Did you see it?’"

According to the Lower Southampton Township Police Department, around 3:15 a.m., the victim pulled into his driveway on Bowman Drive in Feasterville. When he got out of his car, he was approached by a masked man armed with a black handgun.

Then, a second man appeared. His face was also covered. Police say this man pulled out a silver handgun and went through the victim’s pockets. He stole his wallet, cash, cell phone and keys. Then, the robber hopped into the victim’s car and took off.

"I was kind of surprised it happened here," says neighbor Edward McKenney. "We’ve lived in the area for 45 years and nothing like that has happened."



Some neighbors are now questioning their nightly routines.

Tamara Ivankin says, "I walk my dog every night when it’s dark outside. It does make me feel uncomfortable.

People who have lived on the block for years say they’re now concerned for their safety.

Their development sits right off of Street Road and it’s not far from the turnpike, which some think, attracts random attention.



McKenney adds, "It’s weird someone was hanging around waiting for someone to come home at 3:15 in the morning."

Police say the victim’s car is still missing. It’s a maroon-colored Toyota Venza with Pa. plates: LPY 1-1-3-9. If you see the car, don’t approach. Call 9-1-1. The suspects are believed to be armed and dangerous.



Police are also advising people to be extra aware of their surroundings, even while entering and exiting their homes. Investigators are asking residents to check their surveillance cameras to see if they captured the suspects or any suspicious activity.

Anyone with any information on the carjacking should contact the Lower Southampton Township Police Department.

