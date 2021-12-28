Mayfair family loses everything in fire one day after Christmas

A family of five is trying to figure out their next steps after a fire destroyed most of their belongings in a home they were renting.

It happened on Dec. 26 around 4 p.m. on Princeton Avenue in Mayfair.

"To lose everything is very hard to, one, comprehend by myself, but two, to explain to my kids that we no longer have what we just had yesterday," says James Wolfe, who is renting the property with his wife, 15-year-old son, eight-year-old son and two-year-old daughter.

Wolfe says an outlet started smoking inside the home where he was charging a battery, something he says he did often.

He says his wife called him in a panic and when she unplugged the battery charger, flames shot up the wall.

"I was thankful that my wife just grabbed what she could, our materialistic things I’m not worried about, I can’t replace them they’re the most important thing in the world to me," he says. "My son was freaking out about the rabbit. I tried to get in there to get his rabbit, but I couldn’t make it five feet past the front door."

Unfortunately, their pet rabbit died in the fire, but everyone else including their family dog made it out unharmed.

Wolfe says with the exception of some furniture in his bedroom, the majority of their belongings and Christmas presents were destroyed.

They do not have renters insurance.

"The most important part is just trying to rebuild back for my kids and rebuilding what they had, because they don’t have any dressers, they don’t have any beds."

A family member set up a GoFundMe and people in the community have started to reach out.

"We’re getting a lot of help from people that don’t even know us," says Wolfe.

Pax Brothers Automotive Repair at Torresdale and Shelmire will be collecting donations for the family on Wednesday and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The family’s sizing information is as follows

Two-year-old girl: 5-6t clothes; Size 7c shoe

Eight-year-old boy: 14-16 clothes; Size 4 shoe15-year-old boy: Medium shirts; 28x32 pants; Size 9 shoe

Female Adult: Large shirts, large bottoms, Size 8 shoe

Male Adult: Large shirts; 34x36 pants; Size 10 shoe

