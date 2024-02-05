Mayor Cherelle Parker elevates 5 women into leadership roles, splits Philadelphia’s Streets Department duties

There was a feeling of celebration in the ornate City Hall room Monday where Mayor Cherelle Parker elevated five women to leadership jobs as questions were raised about the pace of the rollout of her team after a month in office.

Parker said, "we’ve been focused on putting the right people in the right positions to service our customers who are the citizens of Philadelphia."

That includes the nearly 200-thousand young citizens who attend city schools.

Mayor Parker named Debora Carrera, a city educator turned state administrator, as her Chief Education Officer at a time when a court ruling has pressed state leaders to dramatically increase funding to public schools.

Over several years, city schools may see an infusion of millions of new dollars, while Parker will name new members of the school board.

Changes are coming to Philadelphia’s Streets Department as the Mayor split the duties in the sprawling agency between a Streets Commissioner, a Sanitation Commissioner and a Clean and Green boss.

Former head of the Streets Department, Carlton Williams, will now tackle Clean and Green.

Meanwhile, new Sanitation Commissioner, Crystal Shipman must get the trash picked up and Streets Commissioner Kristin Del Rossi will keep traffic moving.

In a morning press conference, Del Rossi said, "I am committed to working for the safety, accessibility and quality of life for all its citizens."

Mayor Parker still has big jobs to fill.

She has yet to name a leader of Licenses and Inspections, but says that’s coming soon, and must hire a Health Commissioner and a leader of city prisons facing a shortage of guards and recent high-profile escapes.

Parker argued, "we won’t move in a kneejerk reaction to very complex issues in a department that greatly impacts overall public safety in our city."