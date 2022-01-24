Mayor Jim Kenney to be treated for atrial fibrillation

article

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney is about to undergo a medical procedure Tuesday.

The Mayor’s office announced Kenney will be treated for atrial fibrillation through an ablation procedure.

They went on to say the procedure is minimally invasive and routine.

The Mayor will be under anesthesia during the procedure and will be out Tuesday and Wednesday. He plans to return to work Thursday.

