Motorcyclist struck, killed in road after crashing bike in South Jersey

A motorcycle accident turned pedestrian crash ended with the death of a motorcyclist in South Jersey this weekend.

Police say the motorcyclist lost control before hitting a support sign and capsizing on the Black Horse Pike in Egg Harbor Township Saturday night.

Both the driver and rider were sent tumbling onto the major roadway.

As a witness was on the phone with 911 dispatchers, police say a vehicle struck both victims while they were still in the road.

The motorcyclist, identified as 58-year-old James Geloso, was pronounced dead. Police have yet to release the condition of the rider.

No charges have been announced in the deadly crash.