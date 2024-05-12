Motorcyclist struck, killed in road after crashing bike in South Jersey
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, N.J. - A motorcycle accident turned pedestrian crash ended with the death of a motorcyclist in South Jersey this weekend.
Police say the motorcyclist lost control before hitting a support sign and capsizing on the Black Horse Pike in Egg Harbor Township Saturday night.
Both the driver and rider were sent tumbling onto the major roadway.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Carnival completely canceled by police after fight caught on video inside Exton mall
- Delivery driver carjacked, pizza stolen during armed robbery in Sussex County
- Woman, 32, fatally shot on a Logan street; police search for suspect and motive
As a witness was on the phone with 911 dispatchers, police say a vehicle struck both victims while they were still in the road.
The motorcyclist, identified as 58-year-old James Geloso, was pronounced dead. Police have yet to release the condition of the rider.
No charges have been announced in the deadly crash.