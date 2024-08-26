Mayor Parker cheers on Philadelphia students as school year kicks off: 'I'm pumped up!'

School is officially in session across Philadelphia after a morning filled with excitement and support from some of the city's top leaders.

Mayor Cherelle Parker and Superintendent Tony Watlington joined parents and staff as they cheered on each student entering Edmonds Elementary for their first day of school on Monday.

"This is what ‘One Philly,’ a united city, looks like," Parker said. "It begins with our young people. We believe in our young people."

The 2024-25 school year kicked off with cheers, clapping and the ringing of bells as the mayor gave pep talks to excited students.

"I'm pumped up because the kids give us energy!" she said.

Not a tear in sight as parents watched their children embark on another year of school with hope for the future.