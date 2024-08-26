Expand / Collapse search

Mayor Parker cheers on Philadelphia students as school year kicks off: 'I'm pumped up!'

By FOX 29 Staff
Published  August 26, 2024 10:17am EDT
Philadelphia
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Mayor Cherelle Parker welcomes Philadelphia students back to school

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker was cheering on students as they kicked off the start of the new school year.

PHILADELPHIA - School is officially in session across Philadelphia after a morning filled with excitement and support from some of the city's top leaders.

Mayor Cherelle Parker and Superintendent Tony Watlington joined parents and staff as they cheered on each student entering Edmonds Elementary for their first day of school on Monday.

"This is what ‘One Philly,’ a united city, looks like," Parker said. "It begins with our young people. We believe in our young people."

Related

Philadelphia schools 2024-25 calendar: Key dates, events and important information
article

Philadelphia schools 2024-25 calendar: Key dates, events and important information

The back-to-school season is in full swing, and Philadelphia students will be back in the classroom by next week. Here's everything you need to know:

The 2024-25 school year kicked off with cheers, clapping and the ringing of bells as the mayor gave pep talks to excited students.

"I'm pumped up because the kids give us energy!" she said.

Not a tear in sight as parents watched their children embark on another year of school with hope for the future.